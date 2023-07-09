Dig Deep Theatre presents ‘Proof’ at The Main

News release

Dig Deep Theatre’s second in-person, on-stage production of “Proof” by David Auburn will perform Aug. 11 to 20 at The Main Theatre in Old Town Newhall, produced in partnership with Olive Branch Theatricals.

“Proof” is the story of an enigmatic young woman, Catherine, her manipulative sister, their brilliant father, and an unexpected suitor. They are all pieces of the puzzle in the search for the truth behind a mysterious mathematical proof. The play won the Pulitzer Prize for best drama in 2001.

Dig Deep Theatre is an actor-focused nonprofit organization aimed at creating opportunities for actors to tell meaningful and uplifting classic and contemporary dramas and comedies.

The production will be directed by James Castle Stevens, a former professional actor who has directed over 20 productions throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties. This will be his first time directing a show at The Main.

“I adore the themes that are explored within this beautifully written play,” Stevens said in a statement released by Dig Deep. “‘Proof’ explores family, connection, truth, sacrifice, genius, and how that genius may relate to mental illness.”

“Proof” will star Shawnee Badger as Catherine, Vincent Doud as Hal, Mabel Maultsby as Claire and Daniel T. McCann as Robert.

Proof will perform Friday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 20, with eight performances over the two weekends. Evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays begin at 8 p.m., matinees on Saturdays and Sundays begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets ($15-$20) available at tinyurl.com/yh4yk72j. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall.