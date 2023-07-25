Hilmar A. Rosenast | Missing the Truth

This message is to the gentleman (letters, J.R. Hills, July 19) who responded to my letter of July 6, “Natural Moral Law.”

It would be futile to address all the issues he listed. He missed the truth of the matter altogether.

There are truths, facts and realities that are simply not changeable. I had mentioned only three of them:

• Life begins at conception, not at any time later.

• Marriage is between a man and a woman; any other combination is incapable of procreation.

• Gender is what you are born with. There is no other.

These are truths, facts and realities that no legal definition or court order can change. To claim anything different is indeed an untruth or a lie.

Hilmar A. Rosenast

Valencia