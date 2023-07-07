Jim de Bree | Hypertension After COVID

I recently endured a second bout of COVID-19. After each illness, my blood pressure skyrocketed. Last year my hypertension lingered and did not improve much, but was controlled with medication. I had no idea until my blood pressure was checked at a routine doctor’s visit. After the second illness, my hypertension has worsened.

I am not a medical professional, but I have read several studies about the inter-relationship between COVID-19 and hypertension. Increasingly, studies are concluding that post-COVID hypertension is a relatively common occurrence among as many as one in six people who has COVID.

According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, most people with high blood pressure have no symptoms, even if blood pressure readings reach dangerously high levels. The excessive pressure on the artery walls caused by high blood pressure can damage blood vessels and body organs.

Since hypertension or high blood pressure is largely asymptomatic, if you have had COVID (as most of us have by now), you might want to consider having your blood pressure checked to be sure that you are not affected by post-COVID hypertension like me.

Jim de Bree

Valencia