Rob Kerchner | Ham-Fisted Doggedness

I prefer Ron DeSantis, but the pretexts under which they’ve now gone after Donald Trump are truly incredible: Hillary’s made-up “Russia!” lie, then merely asking (!) about Joe Biden’s corruption (!), then protesting obvious election censorship and malfeasance, then paying his taxes, then paying for a non-disclosure agreement, and now keeping his own (!) presidential (!) records.

Such grasping at straws is not only hypocritical and destructive, it is also absolutely breathtaking in its ham-fisted doggedness.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia