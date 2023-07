The corruption case against the Biden family is strong and juicy, and the top man is unpopular and addled. For those reasons, the complicity of the FBI brass at this point is truly remarkable.

In covering for Joe Biden’s family and hushing up damning reports about its activities, the FBI is actively destroying itself in front of America.

Same for much of the media.

Clearly they are in too deep to backtrack.

It’s the “Russia!” hoax in reverse.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia