Santa Clarita Regional Theatre opening ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

News release

“Fiddler on the Roof” returns to the Santa Clarita Regional Theater at the Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons beginning Saturday and running through Aug. 13.

Winner of nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964, “Fiddler on the Roof” was crafted by Jerome Robbins and Harold Prince; songwriters Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick; and book writer Joseph Stein.

Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing antisemitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, “Fiddler on the Roof” has a universal theme of tradition that cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion.

“Fiddler on the Roof” originally premiered on Broadway in 1964. Howard Taurman, critic for the New York Times, reviewed that the show is “filled with laughter and tenderness. It catches the essence of a moment in history with sentiment and radiance.”

The show is co-directed by Executive and Artistic Director TimBen Boydston, who said in a news release, “This amazing piece of musical theater has withstood the test of time and is beloved by millions. It has a wonderful story and is especially powerful because it takes place just outside of Kyiv in Russia 1905. Then, it was Jewish people being driven out by the czar, and now it is all the people being attacked in Ukraine by the leaders of Russia.”

Co-Director Laurie Morgan said in the release, “’Fiddler on the Roof’ is universal, but it’s also personal to me. While the pogroms ended by 1906, my relatives were leaving Russia for America between then and 1914. But it’s not about just them leaving. It’s about bringing their traditions with them.”

“Fiddler on the Roof” opens Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $30. To reserve, call 661-799-2702, or visit canyontheatre.org/fiddlerontheroof.