Sierra Hillbillies to host summer luau dance

News release

On Sunday, Aug. 6, the Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will party with Arizona caller Rick Gittelman in their muumuus and Hawaiian shirts for their Summer Luau SSD dance.

The event is scheduled 2-5 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway. Cost is $10 per dancer.

Casual attire is always welcome. Proof of vaccination is no longer required, but masking is optional. For more information, call the club’s Google line, 6561-262-9525, or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.