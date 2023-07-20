Sierra Hillbillies to host summer luau dance

Press release
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

On Sunday, Aug. 6, the Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will party with Arizona caller Rick Gittelman in their muumuus and Hawaiian shirts for their Summer Luau SSD dance. 

The event is scheduled 2-5 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway. Cost is $10 per dancer. 

Casual attire is always welcome. Proof of vaccination is no longer required, but masking is optional. For more information, call the club’s Google line, 6561-262-9525, or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS