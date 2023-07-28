Water agency to host workshop showcasing top plants for SCV

News release

Need help determining what plants to use in your landscape? Experts have taken the guesswork out by identifying the top plants that look beautiful and grow well in the Santa Clarita Valley. You can learn about them in a free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, “Top Plants for the SCV,” on Saturday, Aug. 5, beginning at 9 a.m.

In this class, professionals have done the groundwork by handpicking the most stunning and thriving plants perfectly suited for the SCV, ensuring a lasting and picturesque addition to your garden, according to a news release from the SCV Water Agency.

The workshop is to be led by John Windsor, who is both a certified arborist and California certified nurseryman.

“If you are looking for new plants for your landscape, join us for our ‘Top Plants for the SCV’ class,” Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Co., said in the release. “We will be discussing a variety of trees and shrubs that do well in the SCV.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about one hour. The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the “Top Plants for SCV Landscape Workshop,” and to see the complete 2023 workshop schedule, visit yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes.