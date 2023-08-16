Elks Lodge to host car and bike show Sept. 9

News release

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is sponsoring a car and bike show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. The Elks are inviting the community to join the event for a judged car show with trophies and door prizes.

The Elks Big Show features classic, custom and muscle cars plus classy motorcycles, all of which will be on display. Free live music to be provided by the local CATCH 22 Band, which plays country, classic rock and oldies.

Food vendors will be available, including pastries, coffee and a bake sale starting at 8 a.m. Hot dogs served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tri-tip sandwiches available from noon to 3 p.m.

A judged chili cook-off with chili tasting for all is scheduled at noon. Boutique vendors also will offer items for purchase.

Trophies will be handed out for cars, motorcycles and chili.

Event proceeds go to support the Elks charitable programs and projects. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a national charitable organization with nearly 1,800 lodges and approximately one million members nationwide. The Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, lend a helping hand to all veterans, and improve the quality of life in the communities they serve.

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. For more information, contact Shelly Tomson at 661-310-4423 or [email protected].