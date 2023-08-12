Hilmar A. Rosenast | Now We’re Debating What Truth Is

Re: “Which Truth, Exactly?” letters, Signal Aug. 5.

Mr. (Gary) Morrison, we agree on one thing: Truth is fact. Note my letter of July 25: “There are truths, facts and realities that are simply not changeable.”

I stated three such facts in my letter and to which I referred in my last letter of Aug. 3. I will not respond to your comments because you “suspect” and made an assumption and referred to other unrelated issues. You did not read the past letters accurately — a problem that seems to be quite prevalent today.

Facts for most people are what they want to believe, whether true or not. I could state a number of such public opinions to which nobody really knows the truth!

Hilmar A. Rosenast

Agua Dulce