Labor Day Weekend Celebrations 

By Michele E. Buttelman

Signal Staff Writer

Labor Day, the official end of summer and the last travel three-day weekend travel escape before end of the year festivities begin to appear on calendars in earnest.

The Labor Day weekend celebrates the American worker. The first Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City, by the Central Labor Union. The Central Labor Union held its second Labor Day holiday just a year later, on Sept. 5, 1883.

By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making the first Monday in September of each year a national holiday.

This Labor Day consider making a visit to honor an important leader in California labor history, head to the mountains for clean air and cool fun or enjoy a nearby “staycation” paired with a fun event.

National Chavez Center

29700 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Keene 93531

Info chavezfoundation.org

Widely recognized as the most important Latino leader in the United States during the 20th century, César E. Chávez led farm workers and supporters in the establishment of the country’s first permanent agricultural union. His leadership brought sustained international attention to the plight of U.S. farm workers, and secured for them higher wages and safer working conditions.

A visit to the National Chavez Center in Keene is an appropriate Labor Day weekend adventure. Keene is located 8.5 miles northwest of Tehachapi.

The center promotes and preserves the legacy of Cesar Chavez through his images and words as well as the grounds where he spent his last years, including the César E. Chávez National Monument.

The beautiful, sprawling estate at Nuestra Señora Reina de La Paz (Our Lady Queen of Peace), is also known as La Paz, in Keene, where Cesar and Helen Chavez’s graves lie in the Memorial Gardens and where thousands of visitors pass through every year to pay homage.

In 2012, the National Park Service designated the La Paz site as a national historic landmark. The Visitor Center is devoted to photo exhibits and features Chavez’s carefully preserved library and office.

Hours Daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., except major holidays. Admission and parking are free.

Big Bear Mountains. COURTESY PHOTO

Big Bear

There are still available mountain cabins for rent in Big Bear over Labor Day Weekend.

Big Bear is a popular getaway for Santa Clarita Valley residents because of its beauty and easily accessible location to the SCV.

Check out vacation cabin rentals at bigbearcabins.com and at www.bigbear.com.

Among the fun Labor Day Weekend events:

Hit a round of 9 after dark during Glow Golf, an extravaganza of afterhours fun with dinner and drinks, a glowing golf course and glow in the dark golf balls. Photo Visit Big Bear.

Glow Golf at Bear Mountain Golf Course

Info bit.ly/45lo8me

Sept. 1 and 2: Hit a round of 9 after dark during Glow Golf, an extravaganza of afterhours fun with dinner and drinks, a glowing golf course, and glow in the dark golf balls. Event begins at 7 p.m. Price $69.

Music in the Mountains

Info bit.ly/3E9Q80a

Sept 2: Music is great for the soul. Join TLR, a tribute to the Eagles and Petty Party, a Tribute to Tom Petty to round out this fundraiser concert series benefitting the Southern California Mountains Foundation and their programs to protect the San Bernardino National Forest. Tickets $38.

Join Chirp Nature Center’s Wild Bird Walk for a free educational wild bird walk for all ages and skill levels. Photo Chirp Nature Center.

Cool Run in the Mountains

Info bit.ly/3OFp8uk

Sept. 2: The 12th Annual Cool Run Car Show features 100+ unique and classic cars, vendors and live entertainment. Presented by Rodriders of Big Bear, the event raises funds for several local charities including Doves and local Animal Rescue programs. Event is 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center. Attendance free to spectators.

Led Zepagain at Village Sports Bar

Info bit.ly/3YP01dl

Sept 2: Rock out to Led Zeppelin hits by this true-to-form tribute band. Led Zepagain has been paying homage to the classic rock band for 30 years. Reserve tickets for their Labor Day show. Tickets are $25.

Wild Bird Walk

Info bit.ly/44uECr6

Sept 2: Join Chirp Nature Center at 8 a.m. for a free educational wild bird walk for all ages and skill levels. Walk along a winding water-course in search of an assortment of local wild birds from regal hawks to singing sparrows.

Labor Day Quilt Show

Info bit.ly/45m7aEb

Sept 2 and 3: The Busy Bears Quilt Guild hosts a Labor Day Quilt Show! Whether you’re a quilt enthusiast or not, this showcase of quilting work is a stunning art display.

Moonridge Mondays Street Fair

Info bit.ly/47H5qaf

Join the community along the Moonridge Corridor from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 for the new Street Fair. Visit vendors and food trucks. Enjoy live music and kids’ activities. Admission is free.

Hollywood

Star Wars in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl

Info www.hollywoodbowl.com

On Sept. 1 or Sept. 2 let the Los Angeles Philharmonic transport you to a galaxy far, far away with live scores from “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.”

In the climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, Darth Vader readies the second Death Star to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance. Luke Skywalker joins R2-D2, C-3PO and Princess Leia to free Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt and launch a desperate attack upon the entire Imperial Fleet. Watch the complete film unfold as David Newman and the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs John Williams’ legendary score live to picture.

Air Supply and Michael Bolton at the Hollywood Bowl

Info www.hollywoodbowl.com

On Sunday, Sept. 3 two romantic rocker heavyweights team up for a night of iconic melodies and unforgettable hits. Air Supply’s “All Out of Love” and “Lost in Love” made them stars of the 1980s, while Michael Bolton’s signature vocals and emotional vulnerability took him to the top of the charts with Grammy-winning hits like “When a Man Loves a Woman” and “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.”