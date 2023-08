So Joe Biden generously allocates $700 for each family in Maui affected by the fire. Meanwhile he sends an army of Federal Emergency Management Agency drones who are put up in $1,000-per-night five-star hotels.

Seems that the Maui victims would be better served if the drones stay home and the money was used to give each family $21,000. Beam me, up, Scotty!

Paige Weaver

Valencia