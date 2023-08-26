Robert Lamoureux | Costs sink hopes of 2-bathroom remodel

Question: Robert, just FYI, our house was built in 1969 and we haven’t done much with the bathrooms over the years. My wife and I are in our late seventies now and we have both slipped and fallen. We need to consider some upgrades, especially “safety grab handles.”

We also want to eliminate the tub in one of the bathrooms and get new vanities, sinks and fixtures and showers in both bathrooms. I hope we can get both bathrooms “remodeled/upgraded” for under $17,000, but I don’t know if that is even realistic. (At the very least we need those safety grab handles and a nonskid surface in shower pan). Thank you.

— Roger

Answer: Roger, thank you for being a loyal Signal reader. Unfortunately, with our current economy I don’t see you doing both bathrooms for $17,000 because our materials and labor costs have been driven through the roof.

I would do the grab bars and a nonskid surface, at the least. Changing out the tubs is a big expense. You might want to reach out to the company I gave you the number to and get a quote. You could possibly remodel one of the bathrooms entirely for easy access, but two won’t happen with your budget. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].