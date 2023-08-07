Three SCV girls’ volleyball teams make CIF preseason watch list 

With the start of the high school sports season now approaching at a rapid pace, preseason rankings are beginning to flow and the CIF Southern Section has served things off with the preseason watch list for girls’ volleyball.

The selection committee views Saugus, Valencia and Santa Clarita Christian as three teams that could potentially contend for section titles in their respective divisions.

Front and center from the Santa Clarita Valley is Saugus in Division 3. The Centurions were a wrecking crew in Division 4 last year, sweeping their way through the Southern Section playoffs before eventually being bounced in the CIF State Division 2 quarterfinals. That came after an 11-1 showing in the Foothill League, including just four sets lost in that time on the way the program’s first league title since 2011.

Saugus could be a force in Division 3 despite being moved up a division. The Centurions return a star-studded lineup that includes junior libero Gabriella Cascione, junior outside hitter Leila Ballard and junior setter Morgan Guardado.

Saugus Centurions outside hitter Leila Ballard (2) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a point in the third set of the CIF Southern Section division four title game at the Golden Valley High School gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The Centurions won in straight sets. Chris Torres/The Signal

The Centurions did lose a talented group of seniors, as well as opposite hitter Taylor Treahy, who was set to be a senior at Saugus this year but has transferred to Sierra Canyon, according to the Southern Section transfer portal.

Two other teams from the SCV were honored with mentions, including the team that finished tied for second in the Foothill League last year. That team was the Valencia Vikings, who went 9-3 in league play, the same as Hart, and is one of the teams to watch in Division 5. The Vikings made the Southern Section playoffs in that division last year but were unable to escape the second round.

London Steele (19) of Santa Clarita Christian School puts a shot over the net against San Gabriel High at Santa Clarita Christian on Tuesday, 110822. Dan Watson/The Signal

In Division 6, SCCS takes a spot after a season that saw the Cardinals go 13-1 in Heritage League play, picking up their second straight league title, and make it to the state quarterfinals in Division 4.

SCCS lost some talent with graduations but does return seniors Evie Frields and London Steele.

The girls’ volleyball season is set to be served up on Aug. 12, with the Southern Section playoffs beginning Oct. 17. The Southern Section championship are set for Nov. 3-4, while the state finals are set for Nov. 17-18.

The full CIF Southern Section preseason watch list can be viewed at tinyurl.com/yc2rcb39.