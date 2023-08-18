Valencia native drafted in third round of MLS SuperDraft by FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati announced the signing of 2023 MLS SuperDraft selection London Aghedo, a former Hart High School student, to a contract through 2023 with club options for 2024, 2025 and 2026, the club announced in a news release.

Aghedo, 23, was selected out of the Air Force Academy by FC Cincinnati in the third round (No. 80 overall) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft held in June. Aghedo was one of two defenders selected by FC Cincinnati in December’s draft, along with first-round selection Joey Akpunonu out of Bowling Green University.

“We are excited to have London join FC Cincinnati after his graduation from the Air Force Academy,” said General Manager Chris Albright in the release. “London is a high-character individual with the quality and athleticism that fits how we want to play. We look forward to his continued development here in Cincinnati.”

Aghedo joins the Orange and Blue following a decorated collegiate career at Air Force. Aghedo was named first team all-WAC on three occasions and helped lead the Falcons to a top seed in the 2022 Western Athletic Conference Tournament. Aghedo was named WAC Defensive Player of the Year his senior season, starting every match in 2022, and anchoring the backline.

In four years at the Air Force Academy, Aghedo made 58 appearances, all starts, for the Falcons, scoring six goals and adding six assists. In his senior season, Aghedo eclipsed the 5,000-minute mark, playing an average of 87 minutes per match.

Aghedo played 15 games for Hart High School during his freshman and sophomore years, scoring three goals and providing three assists, according to MaxPreps.