Diane Zimmerman | Yet Another Distraction

Oh my gosh! Who would have thought that changing the dress code for those voted in when having public meetings would be one of the “distractions” that would work so well. While I think most feel it should have remained as it was, really? It’s getting this much attention?

Forget closing the borders, voter fraud, the chemtrails, Maui, billions more for Ukraine and nothing for the United States, crime running rampant right here in the Santa Clarita Valley, government mandates (reminder: a mandate is NOT a law), our schools going all-in on indoctrination, SCV turning into the San Fernando Valley … and so much more to question. Wake up, folks.

By the way: Lois Eisenberg, thank you so very much for putting me in the same category as Rick Barker, Ron Perry, Rob Kerchner and Brian Richards. You actually missed quite a few of us. You know, if you actually looked into what you write about more deeply and rewrote most of your letters, you too might someday join this group. May God bless you in that endeavor.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita