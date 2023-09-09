Larry Moore | Lois and Oatway, 2 Procedures, 1 Day

Thank you, Signal editorial staff, for publishing Lois Eisenberg’s and Thomas Oatway’s same-as-always letters on the same day (Sept. 6). It is like going to your doctor and dentist and having them tell you, “You’re going to have your colonoscopy and root canal on the same day, just to get them out of the way.” Gee, thanks, docs.

Yes, Lois, we understand your hatred of President Donald Trump is deep and never ending. But to say, “Hillary Clinton was right,” is the most delusional statement in your entire letter. She is the biggest election denier of them all. And, by the way, Hillary is not her real name. Her real name is Satan and her followers are her minions. Not the cute, little yellow guys from the “Despicable Me” movies. More like the dark lord followers of Lord Voldemort, from the Harry Potter series. Her minions go by the names Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Warren and Biden, just to name a few. Give me a basket of Deplorables any day.

Now, Mr. Oatway. I paid $5.69 for gas this week. For 12 gallons that is $68.28. During President Trump’s last year in office, I paid $1.69 for gas in Hilton Head, South Carolina. For 12 gallons of gas that is $20.28. You do the math. During his time in office, President Trump had Kim Jung Un eating out of his hand. Vladimir Putin and his troops were inside Russian borders. America was energy independent. Our southern border was secure. The wall was being built. “Stay in Mexico” was in place. Inflation was a Carter memory. Interest rates were hovering between 2 and 3%. Defund the police was a derogatory phrase, not the rallying cry of Satan’s minions.

Our country was much better off under President Trump.

Larry Moore

Valencia