Rick Barker | Hilarious

In re: Lois Eisenberg letters, “She Really Doesn’t Like Trump,” Aug. 18, and “Contempt Cemented for Trump,” Sept. 6.

I’ve commented on here before about Ms. Eisenberg’s very obvious obsession with former President Donald Trump but her most recent submissions had me rolling in laughter.

First off, as a lifelong conservative I am absolutely not a fan of our former president, but am a HUGE fan of our Constitution and legal system that assumes a person’s innocence unless and until they are found guilty in a court of law by either a judge or a jury of their peers.

Unless I missed it so far that has not taken place in these most recent charges against Mr. Trump. Lots of allegations but to date no trials, no convictions and if there are any convictions I will guarantee you they will end up before the Supreme Court for a final decision.

But here’s the part of Ms. Eisenberg’s letter that had me busting up: She’s using, of all people, Hillary Clinton as an honorable and reliable source to point out Donald Trump’s supposed crimes! Wow. Of all the people out there, that choice was quite a hoot to say the least.

Rick Barker

Valencia