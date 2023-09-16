Robert Lamoureux | Getting down and dirty about floor options

Question: Robert, I have lived in our home for the past 28 years and over time have replaced our carpet and linoleum. I am in need of doing the same but want to go with something more durable that will possibly last for as long as I’ll need it. Is there such a thing? I’ve been told to have tile put in but am uncertain as to the care and durability. Thoughts?

— Ingrid R.

Answer: Ingrid, I couldn’t agree more when it comes to durability and, especially, cleanliness. I’m sure over the years, you’ve discovered that carpet holds dirt like none other, even for the cleanest of folks out there. There’s just no way to stop the dirt being trapped in carpet. I’d go with tile.

There are many options to choose from, including wood-look tiles, which can make it look like you’ve installed a solid wood floor, with the durability of tile. Do yourself a favor, though, don’t go with the least expensive option at a big-box store. They are generally much thinner and don’t have perfectly machined edges, which ultimately will lead to a less-than-perfect installation, plus the probability that they will break easily.

Spend the extra on quality tiles and installation, you won’t be sorry. Ask your licensed and insured installer the best cleaning methods for the tile you’ve chosen. It is most likely going to be a vinegar solution. There are wonderful grout products out there these days, which have a “sealer” mixed in. This helps protect the grout from staining, although there is nothing that will permanently prevent them.

Best of luck to you.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].