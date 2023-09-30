Robert Lamoureux | Looking for backsplash ideas to steel

Question: Hi Robert, thank you for allowing us readers to pick your brain every week. We are remodeling our kitchen and would like to do backsplashes, but behind the stove we don’t want tile and grout, for obvious cleaning reasons. I’ve seen stainless steel backsplashes, which I’ve loved, and that would complete our stove/hood selection, but I honestly don’t know where to begin to look for something like that. Any ideas?

— Gene H.

Answer: Gene, I love this look, I in fact, have it in my home. There are metal works shops that can do this for you — you’ll just need your exact measurements and if you’ve got a pot filler on the wall, the precise location of that pipe.

Remember to account for the pipe exterior size vs. just the pipe interior diameter when giving the hole size information. The stainless sheet will need to slide over the pipe for installation, so you don’t have to remove the pipe to install the sheet.

Also, keep in mind before ordering, the finish on the stainless that you will want. I personally prefer the brushed finish — it’s less of a “mirror” effect and coordinates well with the stainless appliances. You can choose anything you like, but this will be something the metal shop will ask and you’ll need to have an answer to complete your order.

Once you have the sheet, it’s a relatively easy install with, most likely, a mirror mastic adhesive. Pretty straightforward and something the average person can do. Best of luck to you.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].