Ron Perry | Where All the Water Goes

Once again they are showing the “raging” L.A. river on TV. And where is it going? Straight out to the ocean!

Hundred of thousands of gallons of water going to waste!

Where are the reservoirs? Where are our elected leaders?

Where are all those tax dollars going that should have been used for those reservoirs?

Come on, people: We need to get involved! We need to demand more of our leaders.

It is time to write, write, write to local, state, and federal leaders!

And while you are at it you might want to look at who you voted for!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country