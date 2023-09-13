SCV girls volleyball roundup: Hart, West Ranch unbeaten 

Last week featured a handful of exciting five-set battles in the Santa Clarita Valley. Hart and West Ranch are now the last undefeated teams in Foothill League play after two-win weeks.

Here are some highlights from a busy week of volleyball in the SCV:



Hart wins thriller at Saugus

The scores speak for themselves in this wild Foothill League battle. Hart took down the hosting Centurions 23-25, 26-24, 24-26, 25-19, 18-16, in a long five-set match that very well may have league title implications.

Hart (6-2, 4-0) was led by outside hitter Madison Maxwell with a staggering 36 kills, 25 digs, seven blocks and five aces. Maxwell’s 36-kill night sets a new program record, blowing by her own previous record in an Indian jersey. This is the third time the Long Beach commit has broken the record.

Libero Alexis Holloway led the defense with 41 digs while setter Morgan Dumlao added 44 assists.

For Saugus (22-3, 3-2), after a slow Tuesday night at West Ranch, the team exploded in its return to its home court. Junior Leila Ballard slammed down a season-high 27 kills for the Centurions. Leah Taylor and Katelyn Nelson both added four service aces. Saugus was relentless on defense as junior Ayden Jacobsen finished the night with 10 blocks on the net, while libero Gabriella Cascione tallied 36 digs.

Saugus finished out the week strong, winning five of six matches at the Whittier Varsity Tournament.



Golden Valley takes down Canyon in five

The Grizzlies also shook off a loss earlier in the week after being swept by Hart and won a five-set thriller against the Canyon Cowboys.

Golden Valley erased a 2-1 deficit and won the match, 25-19, 24-26, 23-25, 25-20, 15-11.

Outside hitter Sophie Smith and Megan Moreno continue to lead the Grizzly offense this season. Golden Valley (6-2, 1-2) is off to a terrific start to the season and on track for its first playoff berth in program history.

Canyon (8-11, 1-2) has also burst onto the scene and has already equaled its win total from a year ago. Layla Tejeda and Parys Taylor have been exceptional on the attack for the Cowboys while libero Theone Nguyen and freshman Olivia Turner have also stood out.



West Ranch posts perfect week



The Wildcats didn’t drop a set in a two-win week with victories over Saugus and Valencia to push their win streak to eight matches. Senior Kennedy Osunsanmi finished the week with 37 kills.

Sophomore setter Dani Clewis has run the Cats’ offense well while also adding strong serving and blocking skills.

West Ranch is one of two undefeated teams remaining in the Foothill League along with Hart.

The two will face off this week on Thursday night at Hart at 5:30 p.m.



SCCS takes down Trinity

The Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals boosted their win streak to four matches after a huge Heritage League win over the rival Trinity Knights.

SCCS won the match, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, behind eight kills and four aces from outside hitter London Steele.

The Cards (4-2, 3-0) remain perfect in league play after handing the Knights (4-3, 2-1) their first league loss of the season.

Steele excelled in Thursday night’s match against Desert Christian with 12 kills, trailing only Sabrina Banke’s 13.