‘The Gods of Comedy’ now running at Canyon Theatre Guild

News release

Celebrating the fall season, the Canyon Theatre Guild recently opened Ken Ludwig’s “The Gods of Comedy,” running through Oct. 29.

“The Gods of Comedy” is one of Tony Award winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s newest works.

“What happens when you accidentally call on the ancient Greek gods of comedy to get you out of a mess?” the Canyon Theatre Guild asked in a news release. “For young professor Daphne Rain, the first surprise is that the gods show up. And the second surprise is that any two people, even if they are gods, can wreak so much havoc on one university. The Ivy League will never be the same as a pair of screwball deities encounter the carnal complexity of college coeds, campus capers and conspicuous consumption!”

Director TimBen Boydston said in the release: “If you like to laugh, you are going to love this show. It is one of Ken Ludwig’s best.”

The San Diego Tribune reviewed the world premiere of the play in 2019, saying, “The show’s crowd-pleasing vibe feels all about the broad humor, madcap antics, with, it should be said, a little Shakespearean magic thrown into the mix … The show boasts plenty of winning physical comedy and some of the same inventive stage business and mistaken-identity fun that drove Ludwig’s Broadway hit ‘Lend Me a Tenor’ and other works.”

Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and $15 for students. Not recommended for young children. For showtimes or to reserve, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/godsofcomedy.