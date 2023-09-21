Thomas Oatway | Republic Taking on Water

Our democratic republic seems to be taking on water. We have one senator, Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, who has held up the promotions for 250 of our top military leaders. The rules for the Senate seem to permit one member to endanger the security of the entire country. How can this be? Where are the pro-defense Republicans? Crickets.

Also in Alabama, the state’s gerrymandered voting districts were declared to be illegal by a 6-3 vote in the Supreme Court. The court mandated the lines had to be redrawn so as to protect the voting rights of Black voters. Alabama has refused to comply.

I have a couple of suggestions: 1) Have the Defense Department begin to close military bases in Alabama until the Senate reins in Coach Tuberville; 2) Have the Department of Justice run the elections in Alabama. I wonder how long it will take for these issues to persist.

The Defense Department announced on July 31 that the Space Command will not be moving to Alabama as planned. It will instead stay in Colorado. The decision was said “not to be related to the Tuberville holdup of over 300 military promotions.”

Thomas Oatway

Valencia