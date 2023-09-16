Valencia football shuts out Saugus 

Valencia Vikings football registered its first shutout in two seasons on Friday night after a blowout win over the Saugus Centurions.

The Vikings won the game, 48-0, pounding the Centurions at College of the Canyons in the Los Angeles Rams Game of the Week.

The win was the Vikings’ first over Saugus (0-5, 0-1) in four years. None of head coach Larry Muir’s players had ever beaten their league rivals at the varsity level. Muir believes his guys were just excited to open up league play with a bang.

“I think a lot of it just had to do with it being the league opener,” Muir said in a phone interview. “We had really challenging games in non-league, so it was great for the team to play a local team, a team the guys all knew well.”

Valencia (4-1, 1-0) got started right away, hammering in 28 points in the first quarter. Vikings quarterback Jackson Askins finished his night early, going 8-for-9 with 147 yards and two TDs.

Valencia defensive end Anthony Castillo (52) blocks the ball thrown by Saugus quarterback Jake Nuttall (9) during the first quarter of Thursday’s game at College of the Canyons. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Vikes sophomore Brady Bretthauer closed out the game, completing all three of his passes, two of which were touchdowns, while also adding a rushing score.

Valencia wide receiver Luke Cruz had a Randy Moss-like stat line with two catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Seniors Deandre Kermah and Matt Madrid each added three receptions and one TD reception for the Vikings.

Cruz and senior Judah Plett also added a sack on defense, as the Vikings ran wild in the Rams’ spotlight.

Saugus running back Kayden Ky-yeith (8) gets tackled by Valencia line backer Luke Cruz (20) during the beginning of the second quarter of Thursday’s game at College of the Canyons. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I think it was great,” Muir said. “It was an honor to be a part of it. The Rams do a great job of helping out with our community. It’s a cool thing that the Rams and local organizations support high school football.”

Valencia had played a competitive preseason, where games were tight, not letting Muir give bench players more playing time. Thursday night was a great first chance for some of the younger Vikings to finally see significant playing time.

“We were able to get a lot of guys playing time, which is terrific,” Muir said. “Some of our guys haven’t been able to play as much as we’d like to. It was great to get a lot of guys opportunities and show some of the depth we do have.”

Valencia running back Brian Bonner (34) scores the third touchdown of the first quarter with nearly six minutes to spare during Thursday’s game against Saugus. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

On the ground, Valencia sophomore Brian Bonner pounded the rock, with three rushes for 89 yards and two scores.

The Vikings are back on top after suffering their first loss of the season last week at Rancho Cucamonga and registered their first shutout of Saugus in 11 years. Saugus’ miserable season continues with its second straight shutout loss.

The Centurions will look for their first win on Thursday when the team travels to Valencia High School to play West Ranch (3-2, 1-0).

Valencia will play on the same field on Friday night as the team returns home to host the Castaic Coyotes (4-1, 1-0).

Saugus quarterback Jake Nuttall (9) throws the ball during the end of the first quarter of Thursday’s game against Saugus High School. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal