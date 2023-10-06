Brian Richards | Oh, the Irony

You couldn’t make this up if you tried!

“There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States in the project areas pursuant to sections 102(a) and 102(b) of [the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996].” — Alejandro Mayorkas.

In other words, our inept secretary of homeland security is now advocating for a physical barrier, otherwise known as a wall, along the southern border after he and the Biden administration allowed and encouraged 6 million illegals to invade our country. Could it be that the invasion isn’t polling too well a year before the next election?

I look forward to all the regular leftist talking heads that populate The Signal’s opinion section to decry this move with all the same anguish and outrage as when “you know who” wanted to do the same thing.

I won’t hold my breath, though. After all, these are the same people who have supported sending Ukraine, Joe and Hunter’s buddy, over $100 billion to defend their border but cried in agony when President Donald Trump wanted $5 billion to secure our own border.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch