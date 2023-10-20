Circus Vargas presents ‘Bonjour, Paris!’

Circus Vargas a new bigtop adventure in Woodland Hills at the Promenade Mall now through Oct. 30. 

The circus features performers from all over the globe, including the “Last Ringmaster,” Johnathon Lee Iverson, a classically trained opera singer-actor who adds another dimension to the newest production, “Bonjour, Paris!” 

Circus Vargas channels the “City of Lights” in an all-new high-energy, action-packed extravaganza, the circus said in a news release. The Parisian-style circus production features aerialists, acrobats and more. Audiences are immersed in an ambience of glitz and glamour reminiscent of the famed Lido de Paris. 

“In this latest production Circus Vargas delivers the ultimate live family entertainment experience for 2023,” the release said. “Join us for two unforgettable hours under the big top … where memories are made to last a lifetime. Circus Vargas’ ‘Bonjour, Paris!’ C’est magnifique!” 

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877-GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location.  

