Lynne Plambeck | Two Minutes Is Not Enough

I am writing today to publicly express my concern that there is no way to bring important public issues to the whole L.A. County Board of Supervisors. Written comments are often not posted, or posted after the completion of the meeting. The allotted speaking time of one or two minutes per item is not sufficient time to explain complicated issues.

When I first began participating in county issues many years ago, the board held meetings twice a week, not every two weeks as they do now. This allowed for shorter agendas and real public comment.

I am particularly concerned about the inability to interact with the whole board because Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment and members of the Val Verde community appealed a project that will permit the building of more houses in the shadow of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, where an out-of-control reaction is now creating horrific odors and gases.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger has agreed to provide some funds to address impacts in the community, but this is already not enough. To add more housing next to this landfill where people will suffer such impacts is just bad planning. The board’s approval of this project will make each supervisor responsible for the distress of future residents.

We need more than two minutes to explain these issues to the whole board so they can add conditions that will protect future residents.

Lynne Plambeck

Newhall