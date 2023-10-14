Thomas Oatway | Advice for Fani Willis

With the Trump Conspiracy Trial coming up starting in Georgia less than a month away, I thought that I could offer some advice to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on how to manage the trials of 19 defendants. What is not needed is a trial held in a gymnasium in order to accommodate all of the attorneys.

First, Ms. Willis needs to break up the defendants into manageable groups. The legal whiz kids who devised the coup should be tried first. This includes Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Sidney Powell and Mark Meadows. We need to get them out of the legal profession before they can do any more damage.

Then we can try the local yokels who signed up as fake electors, or broke into voting machines in Georgia. Many of them will likely plead or turn state’s evidence because their defenses are absurd or nonexistent.

The trial of Donald Trump will be last on the docket. He will make the trial a circus. Unfortunately, he has to explain that recorded call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. He asked the secretary of state to “find” 11,780 votes, to invalidate the official certified election results.

Once Trump is convicted, and he is sharing a cell with Buddy the Ax Murderer, it will be up to patriotic Republicans to find a new nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Assuming that they will not, it is up to the GOP to find someone who will run against Trump and Joe Biden as an independent patriot candidate. If they can find the right candidate, he or she will peel enough votes that Trump will never again see the inside of the Oval Office. Democracy will be preserved.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia