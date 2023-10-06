UCLA hockey returns to The Cube for 2023-24 season

News release

The city of Santa Clarita and The Cube have announced the return of the UCLA men’s hockey team for the 2023-24 season.

Twelve UCLA games will be held at The Cube throughout the 2023-24 season, including one against crosstown rival USC. Additionally, The Cube will host the West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs in early February 2024.

The first home game for UCLA will be against the University of California, Santa Barbara Gauchos on Friday, Oct. 6, at 8:15 p.m. at The Cube.

General admission is free, but is subject to change. Times vary for each game, so visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com for the complete schedule.

The 2023-24 UCLA home schedule at The Cube is listed below: