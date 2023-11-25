Experience Holiday Magic at SoCal ‘Nutcracker’ Ballets 

By Michele E. Buttelman

Among the most cherished traditions for many Santa Clarita Valley families is attending one of the many productions of “The Nutcracker” ballet staged in Southern California during the holiday season.

This year, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all entertainment and group gatherings, “The Nutcracker” ballet has returned with a full schedule of performance that can be found at more than a dozen venues throughout the region.

Some performances of the most popular regional “Nutcrackers” are already sold out. Here is a list of performances with available tickets.

American Contemporary Ballet Presents “The Nutcracker Suite”

Nov. 25-Dec. 24

2 California Plaza,

350 S. Grand Ave., 28th Floor,

Los Angeles, CA 90071

https://us.patronbase.com/_ACBDances/Productions/18/Performances

American Contemporary Ballet’s The Nutcracker Suite is a beautiful fantasy that suspends both its heroine and audience in a magical snow globe of dance, music and mysterious delights, while also questioning whether any of us can remain in the Land of Sweets forever.

Premiered in 2017 this is the world’s first immersive “Nutcracker.”

Tickets are $70-$135.

The American Ballet Theatre production of “The Nutcracker” at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa will feature a cast of 100. Photo American Ballet Theatre.

Los Angeles Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

Performances will be held at four theater locations throughout Southern California Dec. 1-26.

For information and tickets visit https://www.losangelesballet.org/the-nutcracker.

Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Dec, 1-3

300 East Green St.,

Pasadena, CA 91101

Tickets $40-$137.

Royce Hall, UCLA, Dec. 8-9

340 Royce Dr.,

Los Angeles, CA 90095

Tickets $40-$137.

The Santa Clarita Ballet Company will present the annual production of “The Nutcracker Ballet” Dec. 16-17 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center. Photo Santa Clarita Ballet Company.

Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, Dec. 15-17

1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.,

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Tickets $40-$137.

Dolby Theatre, Dec. 21–26

6801 Hollywood Blvd.,

Hollywood, CA 90028

https://dolbytheatre.com/events/details/la_ballets_the_nutcracker_1

All performances at Dolby Theatre feature a live orchestra.

Tickets: $50, $65, $85, $115, $143.

LAB’s The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition in Los Angeles, perfect for celebrating the season with family and friends. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, this production stays true to the traditions of the storybook tale.

The story is set in 1912 Los Angeles with hints and tastes of Southern California including a Spanish style home, calla lilies, bougainvillea, the snowy forests of the Sierras, the archways of Venice Beach and a moonlit view of the Pacific Ocean.

The Los Angeles Ballet will perform “The Nutcracker” at four theaters throughout Southern California Dec. 1-26. Photo Los Angeles Ballet.

Red Chair Productions “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 8-10

Alex Theatre,

216 N. Brand Blvd.,

Glendale, CA 91203

www.redchairproductions.org/ticket-sales

Designed to captivate the youngest audience member with its lavish sets, glittering costumes and storytelling narration to the oldest with its quality ballet production, Red Chair Productions’ “The Nutcracker” is a magical way for all ages to experience the holidays.

Unique among most SoCal “Nutcracker” productions, The Red Chair’s energetic “Nutcracker” features young performers, ages 7 to 18, in principal and supporting roles alongside adults.

Amidst lavish sets and glittering costumes, Los Angeles’s top young dancers bring to life “The Nutcracker.”

Red Chair Productions is a non-profit whose mission is to increase access to the arts through performance opportunities, community engagement and program support. Tickets are priced $8 to $69.

American Ballet Theatre “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 8-17

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive,

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

www.scfta.org

A cast of more than 100 performers will enchant you with the classic tale of “The Nutcracker.” Families will enjoy mischievous mice, colorful scenery, sparkling snowflakes, exquisite dancing and more. Tickets priced $39 to $149.

Also, at the Segerstrom Center, experience the “Nutcracker for Kids” on Dec. 2. Visions of sugarplums will dance in your heads after seeing Tchaikovsky’s delightful Christmas ballet performed in a condensed version created for children. This performance finishes with a visit from Santa and the annual holiday sing-along. Tickets start at $40 at www.scfta.org/events/2023/nutcracker-for-kids.

Antelope Valley Ballet “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 9-10

Lancaster Performing Arts Center

750 W Lancaster Blvd.,

Lancaster, CA 93534

www.lpac.org/event/the-nutcracker-2023

Antelope Valley Ballet’s 25th anniversary season at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center begins with a celebration of its 25th production of “The Nutcracker.” Best-known and most beloved of all AV Ballet productions, The Nutcracker has been seen by tens of thousands of people.

Tchaikovsky’s musical masterpiece celebrates the joy of the season in this classic Christmas story.

Tickets are priced $15 to $30.

Santa Clarita Ballet “The Nutcracker Ballet”

Dec. 16-17

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

https://santaclaritaballet.net

The Santa Clarita Ballet Company, with students from the Santa Clarita Ballet Academy, joined by professional guest artists, will present a classic “The Nutcracker Ballet” with three performances, two 2 p.m. matinees and one evening performance at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are priced $38-$45.

Pacific Festival Ballet: “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 16-17

Fred Kavli Theatre at Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks

2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd.,

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

www.pacfestballet.org

The Pacific Festival Ballet will offer 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday productions of “The Nutcracker.” Guest artists Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia from the New York City Ballet will perform. Tickets priced $35-$57.

The Long Beach Ballet’s unique production of “The Nutcracker” includes a full symphony orchestra, a flying sleigh, a real horse, pyrotechnics and a cast of more than 200 performers. Photo Long Beach Ballet.

Long Beach Ballet presents “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 16-23

Long Beach Terrace Theater

300 E. Ocean Blvd.,

Long Beach, CA 90802

https://longbeachnutcracker.com

Enjoy the annual production of “The Nutcracker” by the Long Beach Ballet. This unique production includes a full symphony orchestra, a flying sleigh, a real horse, pyrotechnics and a cast of more than 200 performers.

Tickets are $35-$125.

“Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet”

Sunday, Dec. 17, noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Wiltern

3790 Wilshire Blvd.,

Los Angeles, CA 90010

www.livenation.com/venue/KovZpZAEAl6A/the-wiltern-events

Experience an international cast of dancers with principal artists from Ukraine, Japan, Turkey and beyond with breathtaking choreography and exquisite costumes.

Be transported by the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes.

Tickets are $33.50 to $133.50. Be aware that tickets offered at thewiltern.net are from a ticket reseller and priced significantly higher.