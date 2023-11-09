Local youth football teams to play in GCYFL Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium

By Selvin Ramirez

For The Signal

The three Santa Clarita Valley chapters of the Gold Coast Youth Football League will be playing at the GCYFL National Conference Championships Super Bowl XVIII this Friday at SoFi Stadium.

The Santa Clarita Grizzlies, the Saugus Spartans and the Santa Clarita Wildcats each have teams that are competing in the mighty mites division, the junior division or the senior division.

For the mighty mites division championships, the Santa Clarita Grizzlies mighty mites will be facing the North Valley Bears. The Grizzlies mighty mites defeated the Bears, 2-0, during their first game of this season on Aug. 26 at Golden Valley High School. The Grizzlies team is currently undefeated.

For the junior division championships, the Saugus Spartans junior navy will be facing the Simi Valley Bulldogs junior black. The Simi Valley Bulldogs junior black lost to the Saugus Spartans junior navy, 26-20, during their seventh game of the season on Oct. 7 at Saugus High School. The Saugus Spartans junior navy is currently undefeated.

For the senior division championships, the Santa Clarita Wildcats senior gold will face the Saugus Spartans senior navy. The Santa Clarita Wildcats senior gold defeated the Saugus Spartans senior navy 18-14 during their first game of the season on Aug. 26 at Saugus High School. The Santa Clarita Wildcats senior gold is currently undefeated, with the Saugus Spartans senior navy only having one loss from the first game.

“We have nine coaches and 24 players that make up the team,” said Sandra Harrington, the Santa Clarita Wildcats team manager. “They have been a team together since April, but a lot of them have known each other for two years.”

This will be the first time the Santa Clarita Wildcats senior gold will play at the GCYFL Super Bowl.

“Family members and friends from Canada and all over the country are flying in to support the team at the Super Bowl,” she said. “We’re wishing them all the best.”

Tickets to the GCYFL National Conference Super Bowl XVIII are available at tinyurl.com/76bhp389.