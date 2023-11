There are something like 39 million people living in California — though that number seems to be falling steadily as of late, for some strange reason.

Thirty-nine million.

And yet none of them are worthy to be appointed senator by our Democrat governor.

Instead, we will have our Senate seat handled by an inexperienced, one-issue, pro-abortion zealot … from Maryland.

Why? Because of her skin color and who she sleeps with.

One. Party. Rule.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita