Servite football takes down Valencia  

Servite Friars football boasted a pair of three-touchdown days in the team’s Division 2 playoff opener win over the Valencia Vikings at Cerritos College.

The Friars won the game, 48-24, behind three-score days from running back Quaid Carr and quarterback Leo Hannan.

Servite (6-5) swung the odds in their favor after two touchdowns and an interception in the third quarter, before hammering in another pair of Carr scores in the fourth quarter.

Valencia appeared to have snatched the momentum out of the air, scoring on its opening drive of the second half on an 87-yard touchdown reception from sophomore Brian Bonner.

However, after a bumpy second quarter, the Friars surged past the Vikings in the third quarter.

Hannan lit up the night in his playoff debut but other Friars helped the team pull away from Valencia in the second half.

Carr ran in his first score of the day to start the Friars’ fun. Servite safety Beau Jako picked off Valencia quarterback Jackson Askins and set up another score on the next play.

Friars receiver Quinn Rosenkranz threw on a trick play to Ethan Naudin for a huge TD. Rosenkranz then reeled in the two-point conversion from Hannan to put Servite up, 34-17.

Carr was held in check for the majority of the game but would do the rest of the damage with 58- and 67-yard rushing touchdowns to ice the game.

Valencia settled in after a slow start that saw the team slip into a quick 12-0 hole. The Vikings picked up some momentum on their third drive, despite numerous penalties, but still were without a score in the first quarter.

All Hannan needed was two passes and an open Aidan O’Callaghan to go up 12-0, as the two connected twice for touchdowns in the first quarter.

The Vikings defense came alive and nearly came up with a safety toward the end of the first quarter, which set up great field position for the team’s first score.

Askins hit Bonner for a 9-yard score to cut the early deficit to just five points.

Valencia’s defense again came through, forcing and recovering a fumble. The Viking secondary tightened up as well, with multiple players coming up with big pass deflections, including a pass breakup by Isaac Shin that prevented O’Callaghan’s would-be third score of the first half.

The Valencia front had its work cut out for them. The Vikings’ front seven allowed two huge plays on the ground to start the game but held the Friar run game to little success for the remainder of the first half.

Askins took a big hit in the fourth quarter, leading to an early exit. Sophomore Brady Bretthauer entered and gave the Friars the same issues Askins was.

Bretthauer threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Ronald Bruner to cap off Askins’ long drive and put Valencia within 10 points.

The Vikings struggled to stop Carr toward the end of the game and fell victim to the Trinity League Friars.

Valencia will graduate numerous impactful and college football-bound seniors in: Askins, Jake Pikor, Reid Farrell, Tony Testa, Judah Plett and Luke Cruz.

Servite returns home to Cerritos College to host Long Beach Poly next Friday at 7 p.m.