Steve Petzold | Why Is COC Silent on Israel?

A significant number of college presidents and chancellors have issued a common statement supporting Israel against Hamas. In a full-page ad in last week’s Wall Street Journal, the leaders requested individuals similarly situated to contact them and join in their support.

We urge Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook to sign the thoughtful statement of support representing the Santa Clarita Community College District and College of the Canyons.

If you agree, email Chancellor Van Hook and the board of trustees today: [email protected] and [email protected].

This is not a time for silence and indifference.

“And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.” (Genesis 12:3.)

Shalom.

Steve Petzold

Santa Clarita