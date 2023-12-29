Brian Richards | The Death of Democracy?

Democracy dies when voters aren’t given a choice!

The Colorado Supreme Court issued an order preventing Donald Trump from being on the primary ballot. They have stayed the order pending a review by the Supreme Court, which in court speak, means they know their ruling is garbage.

It’s sickening that those who think democracy is under threat want to deny the voters a choice on who they want to be president. The Department of Justice, various crackpot district attorneys, and now the state of Colorado are competing to see who could be the biggest tyrant.

The irony is that the more they try to prevent the people from picking WHO THEY WANT to be the next president, the more popular President Trump becomes. Meanwhile, the other guy sits at at a pathetic 34% approval rating. Even Vice President Word Salad has a higher rating.

Despots throughout history would be proud of what the Democrat Party has become: A party that will use every sneaky, illegal, unethical, and immoral act imaginable to prevent the country from choosing who it wants to be president. I would ask, have you no shame, Democrats? But we already know the answer to that question.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch