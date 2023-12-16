Hart alum Tyler Glasnow traded to Dodgers  

Hart graduate Tyler Glasnow poses for a portrait at Hart High School on Sept. 8. KATHARINE LOTZE/Signal. 09082014
Hart High School alumnus Tyler Glasnow is coming home.  

The Tampa Bay Rays traded Glasnow on Thursday night to his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers and received right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca in the deal. 

The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher and outfielder Manuel Margot, who was also part of the trade, are the latest of the Dodgers’ big offseason acquisitions that have included the historic signing of two-way star Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million deal.  

Los Angeles immediately secured Glasnow’s future with the team, signing the pitcher to a five-year, $135 million contract.  

The righty’s pitching reached new heights in Tampa Bay. Last season, he struck out 162 batters over 120 innings of work and earned 10 wins and a 3.53 ERA.  

The Hart alum brings World Series experience to Los Angeles, a team overflowing in that category, as Glasnow started two games against the Dodgers in the 2020 World Series.  

Glasnow finished his senior year at Hart with a 1.25 ERA and 99 strikeouts, leading to his fifth-round draft selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (51) walks to the dugout after pitching the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 23, 2016. Glasnow left the game with shoulder discomfort in the fourth inning. The Pirates won 7-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The new Dodger pitcher is sure to make an immediate impact on a team with more than just a singular championship aspiration.  

Glasnow will likely make his debut in South Korea, where the Dodgers will open their season against the San Diego Padres on March 20 or 21.  

