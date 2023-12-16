Hart alum Tyler Glasnow traded to Dodgers  

Hart High School alumnus Tyler Glasnow is coming home.

The Tampa Bay Rays traded Glasnow on Thursday night to his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers and received right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca in the deal.

The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher and outfielder Manuel Margot, who was also part of the trade, are the latest of the Dodgers’ big offseason acquisitions that have included the historic signing of two-way star Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million deal.

Los Angeles immediately secured Glasnow’s future with the team, signing the pitcher to a five-year, $135 million contract.

The righty’s pitching reached new heights in Tampa Bay. Last season, he struck out 162 batters over 120 innings of work and earned 10 wins and a 3.53 ERA.

The Hart alum brings World Series experience to Los Angeles, a team overflowing in that category, as Glasnow started two games against the Dodgers in the 2020 World Series.

Glasnow finished his senior year at Hart with a 1.25 ERA and 99 strikeouts, leading to his fifth-round draft selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (51) walks to the dugout after pitching the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 23, 2016. Glasnow left the game with shoulder discomfort in the fourth inning. The Pirates won 7-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The new Dodger pitcher is sure to make an immediate impact on a team with more than just a singular championship aspiration.

Glasnow will likely make his debut in South Korea, where the Dodgers will open their season against the San Diego Padres on March 20 or 21.