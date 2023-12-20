Hart High announces Jake Goossen-Brown as new football coach 

News Release

Hart High School is proud to announce Jake Goossen-Brown as the 17th head varsity football coach in the school’s 78-year history.

“Coach Goose” takes over a program that was led to a 7-4 record last season with Rick Herrington at the helm, and a 10-0 junior varsity team coached by Marvin Wheeler.

Goossen-Brown was the head football coach at Hueneme High School this past season. Prior to that, he led Morro Bay High School to a CIF Central Section Division 6 championship, CIF Southern Regional Division 7AA victory and CIF State Division 7AA runner-up in 2021.

He played at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks in the early 2000s, where he also subsequently coached under Kevin Rooney.

“Hart High School is excited for Coach Goossen-Brown and the players/families in our program. It is Jake’s goal to have his players educated on the field and in the classroom, helping them to become people of good character,” according to a news release from the program, which added that he can’t wait to get started and build on the “winning tradition” that the Herringtons have established at Hart. Since 1983, the school has produced 20 Foothill League champions, 14 CIF Finals’ appearances and 9 CIF titles, according to the release .