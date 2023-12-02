Phyllis A. McKenna | Victories for the Roadrunner

When Donald J. Trump came down that escalator in Trump Tower in the summer of 2015 and announced he was running for president as a Republican, the sharp knives came out by the mainstream media and the Democrat Party, one and the same, actually. The first knife was the “Access Hollywood” tapes, compliments of Billy Bush. Many men dismissed this as not uncommon locker room talk, so this wasn’t working. Chalk one up for the roadrunner, beep beep. Personally, I have heard even raunchier discussions by women, believe me!

If Trump had run as a Democrat, pushing Democrat policies, Melania Trump would have been on the covers of Vanity Faire and Vogue magazines. And Trump’s kids would have been lauded for their accomplishments and their business acumen, especially Ivanka.

Next came the accusations of Russian collusion (not a crime), and Adam Schiff came out almost daily with the lie that he had proof of this. He was looking under every rock from Burbank to Washington, D.C., for proof. This Russia, Russia, Russia mantra went on for over three years and a cost of over $15 million. There was never any proof of any wrongdoing. In the meantime, Hillary Clinton, with the help of James Comey, had attempted to smear Trump with an accusation of him frolicking with prostitutes in a Russian hotel. Again, no proof whatsoever, but this led to the spying on Trump and his campaign. Another distraction, but chalk one up for the roadrunner.

Then the corrupt lawyer, Michael Avenatti, got hold of Stormy Daniels who alleged an affair, a “she said, he said,” and an attempt at extortion. This sleezy lawyer has now been convicted of fraud, extortion, and is spending a little time in jail. Thereafter, there were other women who were paraded around accusing Trump of sexual assault. In all the time Trump was associated with the Miss Universe contest, I never once heard of one accusation of sexual assault. Interesting, these 11 women were not used during Trump’s 2020 presidential run. Chalk another win for the roadrunner.

The Jan. 6 committee spent nearly two years trying to find a reason for preventing Trump from running for president in 2024. One woman perjured herself with hearsay and there was no due process for Trump or cross examination. Another dud and expense for the taxpayers. Sorry for all the soot for you, Wile E. Coyote, as everything keeps blowing up in your face. And Liz Cheney lost big time in her reelection in Wyoming.

Presently, Trump has about 91 charges against him in an attempt by the Democrats and “the swamp,” so to speak, to prevent Trump from running for president in 2024. In New York, Attorney General Letitia James ran on the premise of indicting Trump for overvaluing his real estate holdings in the city in order to receive loans. Of course, banks would do their own evaluations for any loans they gave out and all of the loans were repaid as agreed without incident. The judge has already made it known he has made up his mind as to Trump’s guilt.

This judge evaluated Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate at $83 million while on the same street, an empty lot is valued at over $200 million. This judge, unlike Trump, knows nothing about the value of real estate. The roadrunner will win again as well as in the two other bogus indictments.

Unfortunately, we have a two-tiered system of justice but the Democrats as well as Wile E. Coyote are in for a rude awakening. I have always loved the roadrunner.

Phyllis A. McKenna

Stevenson Ranch