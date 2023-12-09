Richard LaMotte | The Most Pervasive form of Racism

I read the piece about the rise in hate crimes, which includes “hate speech.” As I understand it, “hate speech” is violent, extremely negative, or highly pejorative speech directed against a person or community because of their skin color, race, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, and perhaps, political affiliation. The article mentioned hate crimes rose against Blacks, Asians, LGBTQ, Jews and Hispanics, including illegal immigrants.

You seem to have forgotten the daily hate speech directed against: Donald Trump supporters, whites, white culture, Christianity, and those with traditional values — your basic American taxpayer.

The difference, I notice, is that the hate speech directed against the last groups is sponsored by the government, sometimes spoken by our president, and our nation’s schools. Critical race theory, anyone?

Speaking of hate crimes, did you notice the Baptist church in Castaic that was vandalized with spray paint? Or the hiring and education opportunities where whites are restricted?

Myself, well, I’m Native American, Hispanic and a little Irish, not a “white” European, and I’m not much of a Christian, either, but you have to be blind and deaf not to see “anti-white” is the most pervasive form of racism in our country today.

Richard LaMotte

Valencia