Time to Celebrate 2024 

By Michele E. Buttelman

Signal Staff Writer

It’s almost 2024! How will you celebrate? Do you host a New Year’s Eve party at home, attend a festive celebration at a Santa Clarita Valley restaurant or watch the New Year ring in around the world wearing your PJs and sipping a cup of warm coco while snuggled in bed? However you decide to ring in 2024 there are also many ways to celebrate the arrival of 2024 both before and after NYE!

It’s been a busy holiday season, but it’s not too late to visit ongoing holiday attractions. The week between Christmas and New Year’s is a great time to relax and get out of the house to visit holiday attractions before they close.

The 135th Tournament of Roses Parade

Orange Grove Boulevard/Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena

Info tournamentofroses.com

The 2024 Rose Parade will be held at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. Audra McDonald will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshall which boasts the theme “Celebrating a World of Music.”

McDonald is the winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy Award.

In 2015 she received the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.

Her latest solo album, “Sing Happy,” was recorded live with the New York Philharmonic for Decca Gold.

Tickets to grandstand seating are still available from the official ticket office of the Rose Parade. Tickets run $95 to $120 per seat. Parking passes are also available. Visit sharpseating.com.

Floatfest A Rose Parade Showcase

Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards

Info www.visitpasadena.com/events/annual-events/floatfest

The showcase is a two-mile long display of floats following their appearance along the parade route. Walk within a few feet of the floats and appreciate the creativity and detail of each magnificent display. Float exhibitors can engage with event attendees in this family friendly, celebratory environment.

Parking near Floatfest is extremely limited. Free shuttle service is available and strongly recommended. Allow at least two hours to view floats.

Meet the shuttle at Pasadena City College (1570 E. Colorado Blvd.). Tickets are $20 each, free for children age 5 and under and only available in advance at sharpseating.com.

Lightscape at the L.A. Arboretum

301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia 91007

Info www.arboretum.org/lightscape-2023

Voted one of USA Today’s 2023 10 Best Botanical Gardens with Holiday Lights, Lightscape at The Arboretum invites visitors to explore the Fire Garden, Arch of Light, Dancing Palms and the always-popular Winter Cathedral. Food trucks are available on-site.

The event runs through Jan. 2, from 5:30-10 p.m. with timed entry. Tickets are $26 adults/$12 child for members and $32 adults/$16 child for non members. Parking is $20.

Sparkle DTLA Light Show at the Bloc

700 Flower St., Los Angeles 90017

Info www.theblocla.com/events

Playing only through Thursday, Dec. 28 the Sparkle DTLA Light Show is a magical holiday show with 18 million hues of lights that illuminate the night and synchronize to festive tunes.

This experience is free to attend and is open to all ages, furry friends are also welcome

This is an unforgettable nighttime journey that includes one of L.A.’s largest multi-colored interactive holiday displays.

Snowfall at The Grove

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles 90036

Info thegrovela.com/the-edit/a-season-of-celebration-the-best-holiday-festivities-of-2023

May your dreams of a white Los Angeles Christmas come true every night through Dec. 31 when The Grove transforms into a winter wonderland with falling snow.

Shows are at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. But on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, they are at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

NYE LA Countdown to 2024

Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles 90012

Info grandparkla.org/event/grand-parks-nyela

The West Coast’s largest free New Year’s Eve event is back! With the park’s signature 3D countdown art show projected onto L.A.’s iconic City Hall leads revelers into 2024 and La Doña and La Verdad Band topping off the highly-anticipated New Year’s Eve celebration.

The event will run from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with entertainment offered at two stages:

Get Down Stage

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Performance Lawn between Grand Avenue and Hill Street

Hosted by Carolina Márquez with ERICALANDIA, Bianca Maieli, Mango & Ginger and Linda Nuves.

Countdown Stage

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Event Lawn next to City Hall, between Broadway and Spring Street

Hosted by DJ Sizzle Fantastic with LaVerdad band featuring Stephanie Stevenson and Willie Watana; Extra Ancestral; and La Doña.

Food will be available from 30 of Los Angeles’ favorite food trucks. Alcohol is not permitted and will not be sold at Gloria Molina Grand Park. 