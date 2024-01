Pastor David Hegg pretty much described himself while accusing others of buying into “noble lies” (commentary, Dec. 17) because he is also guilty of “buying into” something that he has not validated/verified (i.e. I once tried and I failed to verify the existence of God). But I can’t really accuse Hegg of “telling” noble lies because he actually believes his words are the truth.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita