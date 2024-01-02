Arthur Saginian | The Never-Ending War

I often wonder why anyone would waste his time even thinking about a concept like “peace” in a place like the Levant in general and Israel in particular. Ever since the Abrahamic god of the Old Testament allegedly guided Moses and the Jews out of Egypt and into the land of the Canaanites (first officially recorded genocide) the region has been rife with violence, mayhem and carnage. So much bloodshed over such a small speck of land. Millennia of invasion, occupation and slaughter over something the size of New Jersey. It must be one hell of a strategically significant location. I’m grateful I wasn’t born there. I’m also grateful that THAT god didn’t choose me or mine for anything.

In my opinion this is a place that will never experience peace — NEVER. It reminds me of a concept I once read about in one of spiritualist Eckhart Tolle’s books that he called a “Pain Body,” which he described as the total accumulation of all unresolved injuries and grievances of a person, a race, or even a region. Sounds like karmic debt to me. After reading that I determined that the entire Middle East must be one gigantic Pain Body.

What we’re seeing now is merely the most recent flare-up of an ages-old “boil” that simply cannot be lanced — the proverbial “pebble in the shoe” of humanity.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita