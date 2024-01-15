Bedgood nominated for McDonald’s All-American Game 

Valencia senior Bryce Bedgood has been named among some elite company: Bedgood was nominated last week for the McDonald’s All-American Game to be held in April.

The Vikings double-double machine could potentially play alongside some of the most talented high school seniors in the country, should he be selected in a few weeks.

Bedgood is the only local senior nominated for the boys and girls teams.

“It’s just an incredible honor,” said Valencia coach Bill Bedgood, Bryce’s father. “California is such a hotbed for basketball talent. Getting that final nomination is every kid’s dream. It’s a long shot for him but being named on that list is such a big thing for him and his development. It’s great for our valley, the way things are growing. It’s great to see basketball being celebrated in this valley. Our kids are getting more noticed by colleges.”

The Valencia forward’s collegiate path is still uncertain as the senior is weighing several options for his future. Whether Bedgood makes the All-American game or not, the senior still has a long path of basketball ahead of him.

“I don’t know if he even understands the gravity of it. He was surprised by it, too,” Bill said. “I’ve tried to keep him grounded throughout his career so he’s always thinking how to improve. That’s what I love about him — he knows he can be better and has goals to be a better player and better leader. Game-wise, it’s a sentiment to his growth and development but he also knows there’s so much he can improve on.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the selection committee releases its final list of the top 24 boys who will play in the All-American Game at the Toyota Center in Houston.