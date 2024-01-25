Cultural Showcase set for Feb. 3 at Newhall Family Theatre

News release

Raising the Curtain Foundation, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita Public Library, is presenting the second annual Cultural Community Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

“This family-friendly, vibrant event celebrates the rich diversity of the Santa Clarita Valley, featuring an array of performances from local performing arts groups, including Pacific Island dancers, Bulgarian dancers, Ballet Folklorico and more,” according to a news release from the foundation.

The showcase offers a world tour of music and dance, showcasing the talents and traditions of different cultures represented in the community. This event is free and all ages are welcome. There will be free refreshments on the patio after the show, where audience members will be able to meet and greet the performers.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the 90-minute show will begin at 5 p.m.

The Newhall Family Theatre is located at 24607 Walnut St., Santa Clarita. Parking is available in the Newhall Elementary School staff parking lot or the Old Town Newhall Library lot. Admission is free, but tickets are required and may be obtained by visiting www.showtix4u.com/event-details/79628.