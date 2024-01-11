Keeping it ‘661 Local’ at the SCAA Gallery

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery is keeping it “661 Local” with its first art show of 2024, opening next week and featuring multiple local artists.

“661 Local,” an art show where gallery guests will take a tour through Santa Clarita and surrounding 661 areas, launches on Jan. 19 and runs through Feb. 18, with an opening artists’ reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, that is free and open to the public.

“With so much rich history, diverse landscape and bustling activity, there is bound to be something for everyone. See the 661 through our artists’ eyes. All art will be for sale throughout the entire show,” 2024 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist Tobi Beck said in an SCAA news release.

To celebrate the local theme, the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market and local businesses will be at the opening reception on Jan. 20 serving samples from local vendors, farmers, wineries and restaurants.

“Come meet the artists, too. In addition, the gallery is a great place to stop before or after a show at the Canyon Theatre Guild or The Main. Let’s keep it ‘661 Local.’ We knew there was no better way to kick off the year than starting right here and celebrating home,” 2024 SCAA Gallery Co-Chair and Artist Qiana Tarlow said in the release.

The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. Show hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Image gallery below: Artwork from the show courtesy of SCAA.