Lois Eisenberg | Why Have So Many Been Arrested?

If there was no insurrection as believed by the MAGA cult, why have so many been arrested and charged for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the Capitol of the United States?

There have been 657 rioters who pleaded guilty, 623 have been sentenced, and more than 1,146 rioters have been charged, per the Department of Justice. The Jan. 6 hearings revealed that the attack on the U.S. Capitol was not a spontaneous attack, but a conspiracy to overthrow the 2020 election. What happened was a violent effort against the Constitution.

Jan. 6 is being denied by the GOP, and they have continued to spread the “Big Lie,” which is evident that the “Big Lie” is even a bigger “Big Lie.”

The GOP lies continue because they want us to forget there was a Jan. 6 insurrection. The Jan. 6 insurrection was orchestrated in an attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election, which Donald Trump lost, fair and square. Congress was in the Capitol that day in the process of certifying the 2020 presidential election, which the insurrectionists tried to overthrow.

Lest we forget this horrific act of insurrection, and hope that this doesn’t happen again, or we will lose our Democracy.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia