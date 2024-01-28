Reserve a Night, or Day, of Romance

The season of hearts, flowers and love is almost here. What will you do this year in the Santa Clarita Valley to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

The Big I Do

The city of Santa Clarita has the perfect party planned for those seeking to “tie the knot” on Valentine’s Day, or those thinking of renewing their vows.

The second The Big I Do wedding ceremony at City Hall will be hosted by City Hall Ceremonies on Wednesday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.

“We had so much fun as a group putting on this event last year, we are very excited to be able to do it again this year,” said City Clerk Mary Cusick.

City Hall Ceremonies holds weddings every Wednesday.

“It is the best day of my work week,” said Cusick. “Every couple is different, some come dressed to the nines, others come in flipflops, some couples cry during the ceremony and I cry with them, or they laugh. I am just grateful to be part of it.”

Couples who participate in this this year’s Valentines Day event will have the opportunity to receive special gifts and participate in drawings courtesy of community sponsors.

This unique wedding experience will have multiple couples getting married at the same time, followed by a lavish wedding reception. Brides will walk down the aisle and can be given away by someone if they wish.

Couples will enjoy a bride’s room to finish getting ready, catered brunch, beautiful décor, floral arrangements, wedding cakes, a DJ, photographer, photo booths and dancing.

Jill’s Cake Creations will furnish the wedding cakes for couples to cut.

Registered couples have a chance to win custom wedding bands, a bridal headpiece and a seven-night Princess Cruise.

One lucky couple will be the honeymoon cruise presented by Princess Cruises, valued at $3,000.

To qualify for the cruise, couples must be registered for The Big I Do by Jan. 31 and exchange vows at the event on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Entrants will share their love story through a one-minute video on the city’s website, (deadline 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31.) Voting on the videos will be held Feb. 5-12 with the winner announced at the wedding reception on Feb. 14.

Community vendors who have donated to The Big I Do event include: 24/7 Events, 3Thirtythree Events, Agua Dulce Winery, Animal Tracks, AV Party Rental, Bloomies Florist, Bubbly Balloons Studio, Card My Yard, City of Santa Clarita Concerts in the Park, Classic Designs Jewelry, Egg Plantation, Glaudi Collection, GoTribe Fitness, Jill’s Cake Creations. Lovelyou, Lucky Luke Brewing, Lucy’s Bridal Couture, Mason James Designs, MB2 Entertainment, Miner’s Lens, Newhall Refinery, Piccola Trattoria, Princess Cruises, Rosie’s Design Events, Silvertunes Entertainment and Via Promotionals.

Every couple will receive a gift bag, Cusick said. Gift bags will include a variety of items including restaurant gift cards.

“We are so fortunate to have these generous businesses in Santa Clarita that want to be part of this event,” Cusick said.

Couples will pay $380 for The Big I Do. Guests to the luncheon are $80 each.

To register visit SantaClarita.gov/Weddings or call (661) 286-4073.

Le Chene French Cuisine

An Evening of Enchantment and Magic!

The area’s most romantic restaurant, Le Chene French Cuisine (12625 Sierra Highway 91390) will present a special Valentine’s weekend event “An Evening of Enchantment and Magic!” hosted by Sharpo (close-up magic performer at the world-famous Magic Castle) and guest star magician James Lantiegne on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Cocktails and registration are at 6:30 p.m., with the dinner/show 7-10 p.m. $160 per person, all inclusive, includes tax and tip, prepaid in advance, payment is non-refundable.

Tables seat 10 guests, so bring your friends. For reservations, visit lechene.com or call (661) 251-4315.

Romantic Dinner

If you prefer a romantic dinner without the show on Valentine’s Day, Le Chene offers a special Valentine’s Day Dinner in the dining room. The menu crafted just for Valentine’s Day will include a choice from 10 appetizers, nine entrees and six deserts. All items priced ala carte.

Reservations are required. Make a reservation at lechene.com/event/2024-valentines-day-dinner-at-le-chene or call (661) 251-4315.

Newhall Press Room Valentines Dinner

Enjoy a romantic 4-course meal prepared by Chef Sabina and the team at Newhall Press Room (242547 Main St., Newhall 91321).

A $20 per person non-refundable deposit is required to make your reservation. This guarantees your table and includes a four-course meal and one drink ticket per person. Multiple reservation times available. There is a two-hour time limit per reservation. Cost is $155 for two.

The Newhall Press Room has an extensive award-winning wine list and offers shareable food and “an unforgettable one-of-a-kind experience.”

Make a reservation at www.newhallpressroom.com/events/valentines-day-dinner-2024/ticket-form or call (661) 753-3454.

Singing Valentines

Say “I Love You” with a serenade and a flower and leave your sweetheart speechless. Nothing says you care like a Singing Valentine from the Harmony Hills Chorus.

For decades the Men of Harmony, now the Harmony Hills Chorus, has delighted residents of the SCV with their signature Singing Valentine’s fundraising event.

Choose from three options:

In Person On Valentines Day Wednesday, Feb. 14 On a quartet will deliver your Singing Valentine anywhere in the SCV area between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. This is a limited opportunity and delivery usually sells out. $60.

By Phone On Tuesday evening Feb. 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. your loved one will receive a phone call and be serenaded with your message included. $30.

Serenade by Email New in 2024 a Barbershop Quartet recording for your sweetheart will be sent directly to this or her email to save and listen to again and again. $20.

To reserve your Singing Valentine visit harmonyhillschorus.org/Valentines or call (661) 259-6109.