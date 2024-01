“If elected to a second term, Donald Trump would prosecute anyone he deems an enemy, unleash troops on protesters, and essentially unravel the rule of law as we know it.” — Jen Psaki.

Can you imagine if Donald Trump prosecuted internet memes? Or people standing outside the Capitol? Or folks protesting at abortion clinics? Or his political rivals … and their lawyers?

That would make him sort of like a dictator, right Jen?

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita