9 local stars named to All-CIF football teams 

Nine local football stars were named in the All-CIF football selections.

Although no local teams were able to win a playoff game, these players left their marks one last time this season, notching the prestigious selection.

Valencia had three players named to the Division 2 team: Seniors Luke Cruz, Jake Pikor and Joseph Monti.

Cruz, the Foothill League Player of the Year, was a factor on both offense and defense all year. As a wide receiver, Cruz reeled in 27 catches for 557 yards and five touchdowns. The senior also led the defense with four interceptions along with his two sacks, 38 tackles and nine tackles for a loss

Pikor gave Valencia its only postseason sack but nearly had several in the Vikings’ playoff loss. The defensive end finished the year with five sacks and 23 tackles, eight of which were for a loss.

Monti, the team’s kicker and punter, was solid whenever he stepped on the field. The senior averaged over 50 yards per kickoff and over 30 yards per punt. Monti was also nearly perfect on the scoring side, converting 46 of 48 PATs, and drilling 11 of his 12 field goal attempts.

It was a big week for Hart senior Shawn Irwin. The receiver earned his second straight All-CIF selection and committed to play for Rice Football.

Hart wide receiver Shawn Irwin (4) takes the ball down to set up Hart’s fors touchdown against Crean Lutheran at College of the Canyons on Friday, 110323. Dan Watson/The Signal

Irwin finished off his stellar senior year with his seventh 150-yard game of the season. The Hart wideout totaled over 1,600 yards with 11 touchdowns to cap off his Indian career.

West Ranch running back Luke DePerno was the only Foothill League junior to earn All-CIF honors. DePerno notched his seventh multi-touchdown game of the year against La Habra in the Division 6 opener. The running back finished the season with 1,148 yards on the ground and 20 TDs.

In eight-man football, Santa Clarita Christian had four two-way Cardinals recognized. SCCS receiver and cornerback Eli Duhm led the team with 40 catches for 692 receiving yards. Duhm also added over 200 yards on the ground, while adding six picks on defense.

Eli Duhm (4) of Santa Clarita Christian School runs for a touchdown against Coast Union High School at Valencia High on Saturday, 092323. Dan Watson/The Signal

Cards quarterback and linebacker Cayden Rappleye threw for 1,436 yards, rushed for 585, totaled 33 offensive touchdowns and along with 92 tackles and two interceptions defense.

Senior Jude Patton played well at center all season and also led the team with 100 tackles. Senior Noah Butler also played well on both lines and led the defense with eight sacks from the defensive tackle position.